Kate Middleton's true feelings on Meghan Markle Christmas plans revealed

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry also know "they’re not going to be invited, and they’re not waiting for an invitation.”

A royal expert and former aide of King Charles has revealed Kate Middleton and Prince William’s true feelings amid claims Meghan and Harry will celebrate Christmas in California.

The former royal butler to the King has said William and Kate ‘breathe sigh of relief’ as Harry and Meghan’s Christmas plans came to light.

The Independent quoted Grant Harrold as saying he believes strained relations between the royal brothers will not be resolved any time soon.

Harrold, speaking on behalf of OLBG, explained how Harry and Meghan spending Christmas in the US with the Duchesses’ family, will also be a “get out of jail card” for King Charles.

The former aide said, “It’s very different to being poker face in public, it is awkward with family.

“It would have been such a difficult time.”

Earlier, the People reported Meghan and Harry would likely travel to California, where Meghan’s mother lives, for their first Christmas since moving back to the UK.

The report further said the plans would see the royal couple spending Christmas apart from the family, who traditionally gather at King Charles and Queen Camilla’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England.

Moreover, the Sunday Times reported Meghan and Harry knew it would be too awkward and too difficult, adding “They also know they’re not going to be invited, and they’re not waiting for an invitation.”