Olivia Rodrigo explains how Kendrick Lamar inspired latest album

Olivia Rodrigo just revealed she was inspired by Kendrick Lamar when writing You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love.

The 23-year-old star revealed that the rapper’s track Humble. was a huge inspiration when writing the track Expectations for her latest record.

She told Zane Lowe on Apple Music, “It was kind of like a challenge to myself; I wanted to write a mantra song. I feel like lots of my songs are like, ‘This is how I feel.’ Then I wanted to be like, ‘I want to sing this song every night.’ It’s like Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Sit down, be humble.’ It gets in your brain. It’s a mantra.”

And Olivia, who has just released an Expectations remix with Chappell Roan, revealed she was also inspired by the Pink Pony Club singer.

She said, “When I made the song, I was really inspired by Chappell and the attitude and swagger that she had…. It always felt inspired by [Chappell] and [her] songwriting style.”

Meanwhile, Olivia has also admitted she felt "so lucky" to be able to work with Chappell Roan and David Byrne on the video for her Expectations remix.

The pop star's song features on her latest album You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love but she's reworked the track with Chappell, along with a promo which is styled around a 1980s games show called The Big Expectations Show.

The video shows Olivia and Chappell with Talking Heads star David playing the host and Olivia's longtime producer Dan Nigro also making a cameo.

It was previously reported the collaboration between Olivia and Chappell came about after they connected at Olivia's Daisy Chain Fields festival this summer.

An insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, "Olivia and Chappell have been friends for a long time through producer and songwriter Dan Nigro, who has been a close collaborator of them both.”

They continued, "It’s been over a year since Chappell last released music because she’s been taking time away from the spotlight and has quietly been working on new tracks.

"But they reconnected in August at Olivia’s Daisy Chain Fields festival, which they both performed at, and they decided to work together. Chappell loves the message of the song and the version they’ve made together is magic,” the source further mentioned about the release of Expectations remix.