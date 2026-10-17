King Charles charity shares details of Prime Minister Andy Burnham's visit
King's Trust releases details of Prime Minister Andy Burnham's visit to the charity's Manchester Centre
Young people supported by King Charles’s charity King’s Trust shared their stories with Prime Minister Andy Burnham.
During the prime minister’s visit to the charity’s Manchester Centre on Thursday, they spoke about the challenges they've faced, and discussed the opportunities they need to thrive.
King’s Trust on Saturday released multiple photos of the prime minister’s visit alongside a statement on social media.
The statement read: “Young people aren't just the future. Their voices matter right now.
On Thursday, we welcomed the Prime Minister to our Manchester Centre, where young people supported by The King’s Trust shared their stories, spoke about the challenges they've faced, and discussed the opportunities they need to thrive.
One of the highlights was seeing our Young Ambassador, Charlie, present the Prime Minister with a special 50th anniversary yearbook before joining discussions on the issues that matter most to young people.
Charlie said “I thoroughly enjoyed Thursday, not just meeting the Prime Minister but also having a conversation and introducing him. It was quite a surreal experience!”
Real change happens when young people are part of the conversation.”
The King's Trust (formerly known as The Prince's Trust) is a prominent youth charity founded in 1976 by King Charles III (then Prince of Wales) using £7,400 of his Navy severance pay.
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