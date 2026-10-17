King Charles faces 'severe problem' because of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle and Harry retained their titles and international recognition

A royal expert has claimed that King Charles is facing a ‘severe problem’ because Prince Harry and Meghan appear determined to ignore the late queen's instructions.

Speaking to the Fox News Digital, royal expert Kinsey Schofield made these remarks following Meghan and Harry’s royal-style first joint appearance.

The royal expert explained, "Queen Elizabeth was unequivocal.

"You can't be half in, half out. If Harry and Meghan are determined to recreate that arrangement through the back door, Charles may eventually have to remind them why the front door was closed."

However, the expert said Meghan and Harry retained their titles and international recognition, allowing them to stage appearances that resemble official engagements, despite no longer representing the crown.

“The king has demonstrated throughout his life that he can be decisive when protecting his interests and the institution,” Kinsey said. “The question is whether he’s prepared to demonstrate that same strength when it comes to his youngest son."

The royal expert said, "What should concern the king is the growing frustration among royal supporters who want to see him take a more assertive approach towards his youngest son and daughter-in-law," Schofield said.

Meanwhile, there are claims that Meghan and Harry are delighted over the warm welcome they received on their joint engagement, and it’s sparked a major U-turn.

Particularly, it has strengthened Harry’s belief that this is where they belong, that they can really build on the momentum and “ultimately work their way back into the royal family on a full-time basis.”