Ariana Grande's official website suddenly locks behind password

In a startling move, Ariana Grande's official website appears to require a password, leaving some visitors unclear what is going on.



The unexpected move comes months after the Grammy-winning singer filed a complaint against two unknown hackers for allegedly stealing her unreleased tracks, photos, and videos and posting them on the dark web.

Court documents, according to People, say Grande said hackers sold “personal data and content on the dark web for significant sums of money. This content was not intended for public consumption. The act was described as a malicious invasion of privacy that caused irreparable harm to her career."

The complaint further added, "In 2023 alone, 45 unreleased songs belonging to Ms Grande were hacked, stolen, and leaked by Defendants. Since her music debut in 2011, hundreds of similar leaks have taken place.”

Citing sources, People reported last July, “The lawsuit is intended to serve as a deterrent against future acts of this nature – not only targeting Ariana, but also the many artists who have faced similar invasions of their privacy and theft of their creative work."

"Artists deserve the right to control how and when their art is shared with the world. The unlawful theft and distribution of creative work undermines that right and should not be tolerated," the insider concluded.