Eminem makes emotional move to help ex-wife Kim Mathers after legal troubles
Eminem hopes to reconnect with Kim Mathers as he reportedly offer to pay for rehab
Eminem has reportedly offered to cover the cost of rehabilitation treatment for his ex-wife Kim Mathers.
Radar Online revealed that sources claim the rapper, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, is willing to fund Kim’s treatment for as long as she needs it.
A source told the outlet, "He has zero judgment [about her legal problems], all he cares about is her getting better."
Adding, "He has told her that she can stay in treatment for as long as it takes and he will cover it. He is so hopeful. He says if she can do this, she can have the most wonderful life."
Furthermore, the source also shared that Eminem thinks "the world of Kim, it's just her addiction that messes her up and makes her someone he can't have in his life."
"But if she does succeed at rehab and stays clean and sober he will want her in his life. He cares about her very deeply," they added.
For those unaware, Eminem and Kim Mathers share daughter Hailie Jade Scott. The duo married twice before their second divorce in 2006.
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