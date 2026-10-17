Dakota Johnson is having the best time of her life with MGK, claims friend

Machine Gun Kelly reportedly spent a night at Dakota Johnson's house after the actress was seen waiting for the singer at a studio before getting into his car.

As soon as pictures of them went viral on social media, the Daily Mail shared exclusive intimate details about their relationship.

Citing a close friend of Dakota Johnson, the outlet shared what they've been doing behind closed doors.

According to an insider quoted by the Daily Mail, the pair have intense chemistry and have allegedly started discussing their future together.

The source also claims Dakota has introduced MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, to her mother, actress Melanie Griffith, who reportedly approves of him.

The pair are even said to have talked about having children together, though neither has publicly confirmed the relationship.

Her friends say she's been a fan of MGK's music and has always found him cute.

The latest sighting comes after Johnson, 37, and MGK, 36, were spotted at Hollywood speakeasy Say Yes earlier this week.

The pair, who first met at Taylor Swift’s wedding in July, first sparked romance rumors a month ago when they were seen spending time together in New York City.

It's also been claimed that Dakota Johnson made the first move after they met at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding.