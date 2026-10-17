Queen Camilla, her ex-husband and Zara Tindall attend Ascot

Queen Camilla was welcomed at Berkshire’s Ascot racecourse on Saturday. Princess Anne’s daughter Zara Tindall was also seen hugging Queen Camilla in the crowd.

The racecourse was host to British Champions Day, which is billed as the country’s richest race day, with £4.35 million in prize money up for grabs.

Queen Camilla wore a navy hat and a bright blue button-down coat dress, with a horseshoe pin on her lapel.

Zara Tindall wore a grey tweed jacket and grey hat, brown leather skirt, and slouchy suede boots, and sported a dark manicure.

Camilla enjoyed a drink in the Royal Box, where her ex-husband, Andrew Parker Bowles, was also spotted, according to Independent.co.uk.

She was pictured smiling during the presentation ceremony as jockey William Buick received his trophy for the win.

The queen’s appearance comes two days after a new documentary featuring her aired on BBC Two.

The documentary was aimed at reversing the decline in reading for enjoyment ‌in the UK.

Camilla, 79, has been a keen reader her whole life. After the success of a pandemic-era book club she set up on social ⁠media, she launched a charity to promote the benefits of reading three years ago.

In Britain, the percentage of children and young people who enjoy books hit its lowest level in 20 years last year, according to the National Literacy Trust, which is now working with the government and Camilla's charity to try to turn this around.