'Hunger Games' star Leven Rambin exposes harsh realities of Hollywood

Hunger Games actress Leven Rambin is exposing the dark side of Hollywood.

In an emotional video shared on TikTok, Leven spoke openly about the challenges she faced in the entertainment industry, admitting she feels like a “sad, failed actor."

“I do have a profound sadness — this dream I had as a little girl I outgrew or just didn’t work out or is fading away,” the 36-year-old actress said while lying in bed. “All of the sass and frustration masks a deep grief that it’s just not what I thought it would be at this point."

The Last Night On Earth star added that she has struggled with feeling overlooked despite her lengthy résumé.

“You have to kind of reevaluate your life at a certain point and be willing to let go of things,” Leven said. “It’s really hard to face that or experience that. It’s very scary.”

The actress later clarified that she isn’t quitting acting.

“I think people are essentially witnessing my mid-30s existential crises in real time, but no, I’m not quitting acting. At least not today. Ask me again next week,” she quipped.

Leven is best known for playing Glimmer in the first Hunger Games film in 2012.