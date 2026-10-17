Drake hits back at producer accusing him of stealing 'Janice STFU' chorus
Drake response comes through his representative
Earlier, producer Aviel Calev Hirschfield or Avi took Drake to court over the allegation of stealing the chorus of the song he claimed the Toronto rapper used in his track Janice STFU but did not get credit.
Now, the representive of Drizzy is firing back at the lawsuit.
"These allegations are categorically, unequivocally, and completely denied. There is not one iota of truth to these accusations," the rep of the rapper told TMZ.
The rep goes on to call the lawsuit a "manufactured and baseless attempt" to exploit Drake's name and success for money and attention, insisting the claims are entirely made up.
Drake's team added, "Drake wrote this song and has no connection or knowledge of this person full stop."
The lawsuit, the Drizzy's rep said, "manufactured and baseless attempt to exploit Drake's name and success for money and attention, insisting the claims are entirely made up."
"Drake wrote this song and has no connection or knowledge of this person full stop," Drake's team response said.
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