Drake hits back at producer accusing him of stealing 'Janice STFU' chorus

Drake response comes through his representative

By Hassan Sohail
Published October 17, 2026
Drake hits back at producer accusing him of stealing Janice STFU chorus

Earlier, producer Aviel Calev Hirschfield or Avi took Drake to court over the allegation of stealing the chorus of the song he claimed the Toronto rapper used in his track Janice STFU but did not get credit.

Now, the representive of Drizzy is firing back at the lawsuit. 

"These allegations are categorically, unequivocally, and completely denied. There is not one iota of truth to these accusations," the rep of the rapper told TMZ.

The rep goes on to call the lawsuit a "manufactured and baseless attempt" to exploit Drake's name and success for money and attention, insisting the claims are entirely made up.

Drake's team added, "Drake wrote this song and has no connection or knowledge of this person full stop."

The lawsuit, the Drizzy's rep said, "manufactured and baseless attempt to exploit Drake's name and success for money and attention, insisting the claims are entirely made up."

"Drake wrote this song and has no connection or knowledge of this person full stop," Drake's team response said.

Hassan Sohail
Hassan is a reporter covering entertainment and sports, with 3 years of experience. He focuses on film, celebrity culture, and major sporting events, delivering engaging stories that capture both on-screen narratives and on-field action, while offering readers a dynamic blend of pop culture and sports coverage.
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