Harry Styles unveils unreleased song in tribute to Liam Payne

Coinciding with Liam Payne's second death anniversary, his bandmate from One Direction, Harry Styles, appears to have chosen the moment to unveil the track he wrote for him after the singer's death.



Titled What Is Enough, the song was a tribute to Payne, and Styles became emotional before performing it.

In front of his sold-out concert at Madison Square Garden, the artist said, referring to his fellow band member, "I wouldn't have been able to do this without."

He continued, "I feel incredibly lucky to get to play these shows here in New York, and this building means a lot to me."

Then, with a gasp, Styles added, "And two years ago today, I lost one of those friends."

The British singer then urged the audience to look for signs that anyone around them needed support.

"I'm sure a lot of you have been through similar things. I hope you haven't," he said, adding, "But really, it's just about looking after each other."

Zooming out, Styles thanked those who were around him to help him, stating, “There were so many more people who have touched my life in such special ways."

Addressing the crowd, the singer then shared, "I'm going to play you a song I wrote for my friend about two years ago, if that's all right."