'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' star Melissa Fumero makes surprising pregnancy confession

Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Melissa Fumero recalled some unforgettable moments from her time on the show.

Dring a reunion panel at New York Comic Con on October 8, the actress revealed that she was nine months pregnant while filming an action scene for the hit sitcom.

Fumero, famously known for her role of Amy Santiago, was involved in a scene in which her character stood on a table while fighting Jake Peralta, played by Andy Samberg.

The actress revealed that her son Enzo arrived just five days after she filmed the stunts, leaving the audience amazed by the timing.

On the other hand, Fumero also recalled filming a polar plunge scene during the show's third season while she was six months pregnant.

She joked that the cold water made her feel as though her baby was doing “somersaults” inside her stomach.

"I was like, ‘It kinda feels like the baby is doing somersaults? Is that bad?’" Fumero said.

It is pertinent to mention that Melissa Fumero shares her children Enzo and Axel with her husband David Fumero.

It is pertinent to mention that Brooklyn Nine-Nine ran from 8 seasons from September 17, 2013, to September 16, 2021.