King Charles trouble as Andrew tells ‘you sort it out’

King Charles has intervened to build an estranged brother, Andrew, over The Royal Lodge bills.



The former Prince, who resided at the property until February 2026, claimed that he does not have enough to pay for the estate’s renovations.

King Charles has thus settledthe hefty £1.5million sum.

Speaking about the situation, Royal expert Russell Myers tells the Mirror’s Pod Save the King show: “It's a total lack of respect. Really, it is. Because if you're supposed to be responsible for it, but you just think, ‘How disrespectful can some people be?’

“You've got a member of the Royal Familyliving in a residence that isn't his own, he doesn't get to pass it down, it's part of the Crown Estate, and yet a £1.8m repair bill… Why on earth has the King done this?”

He explained: "Absolutely. And this is exactly the sort of person that Andrew is. Speaking unkindly to members of staff, you know, there's been allegations of sort of having fisticuffs with members of the royal staff as well, arguments with them, speaking down to them. I mean, it literally is just tossing back the keys and saying, ‘You sort it out’.”

Russell asked how long the King will treat Andrew like a child, as he is not showing any signs of learning from his mistakes.

The royal expert said, "If the King's just going to bail him out time after time after time, you know, is he going to do anything for himself? 'The King is treating Andrew like a child.'"