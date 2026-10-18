Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are warned not to ‘undo’ their Nottingham success

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are questioned over their consistency over royal engagement.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have recently returned from a successful visit to Nottingham, are interrogated over their back-and-forth actions after UK return.

Expert Renae Smith, founder of PR and branding agency The Atticism, told the Daily Express: “My worry, as their PR, would be everything around the day, not the day.

“The ongoing security rows, the back and forth over their status, and the Christmas-in-California story all run counter to the message this visit was trying to send.

“You cannot spend Thursday showing Britain you have come home and are ‘happy to be back’and then brief that you are skipping Sandringham etc (of course they have every right; it's just a messaging thing) - so their team does need to work on the background noise and alignment.”

She added: “The question is never whether they can produce one good engagement; they always could.

“The question is whether they can do this ten more times, then twenty, without an interview, a documentary or a grievance resurfacing to undo it.

“So, a good day, a promising start, and a very long way to go,” she noted.