Jenny McCarthy claims Tom Cruise had an agenda for her and Jim Carrey

Jenny McCarthy has claimed that Tom Cruise tried to “lure” her and her ex-boyfriend, Jim Carrey, into Scientology around his 2006 wedding to Katie Holmes.

McCarthy, 53, spoke on Thursday’s episode of her podcast with former Scientologist Anne Gollert Hill.

She said Cruise, now 64, “tried to bring [her] into Scientology” while she was dating Carrey. She explained that he tried to recruit the two of them at the rehearsal dinner, where they sat directly across from the bride and groom.

McCarthy and Carrey, who began dating in 2005, called it quits in 2010, but have remained close over the years. Meanwhile, Cruise and Holmes divorced in 2012.

Holmes has recently been linked to artist Jason Bard Yarmosky.

At the time, Cruise and Holmes had recently welcomed their daughter, Suri, who is now 20.

McCarthy also said that during the dinner, a nanny brought the baby over to Holmes, at which McCarthy asked if she could also hold the baby, only to find the whole party turning to stare at her.

“It looked like Rosemary’s Baby,” she said. “I got the Scientology stare.”