Katie Holmes 'looked like a deer in headlights' during Tom Cruise marriage, claims friend

Jenny McCarthy has claimed that Katie Holmes seemed to change after she married Tom Cruise.

McCarthy, 53, spoke on her podcast on Thursday with guest Ann Gallard Hill, who left the Church of Scientology in 2007.

McCarthy said she was friends with Holmes and Cruise while dating Jim Carrey, and the two were guests at the couple’s 2006 wedding in Italy.

“During the wedding part, she still seemed like Katie, but into the marriage it seemed there was a shift in her,” she alleged. “At that time, she looked like a deer in headlights.”

McCarthy described the wedding as a clash of two worlds. She said Holmes’ maid of honour gave an “adorable” speech about their high school days, while Cruise’s best man, Scientology leader David Miscavige, gave a 30-minute speech about Tom and Katie becoming the most important couple in the world. McCarthy said it left her shocked and that Holmes appeared to be smiling through it.

She also claimed that at the rehearsal dinner the day before, she asked to hold the couple’s baby daughter, Suri, and the room went silent. “I got the Scientology stare,” she said, adding that she had never been so scared in her life.

McCarthy said both she and Carrey were also approached about joining Scientology. She called Cruise a “very nice human being” but said he seemed “programmed.”

Holmes joined Scientology when she married Cruise. She left after their 2012 divorce and removed Suri from the church too.