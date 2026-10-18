Prince Harry, Meghan Markle half-in half-out arrangements ‘foisted upon them’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle never agreed they would stop doing Royal style engagement.



The Duke and Duches of Sussex, who recently visited Nottingham for a charitable event, will not back down from their Royal style tours, despite King Charles‘s official letter that brands them private citizens.

“They never agreed they wouldn't be half in, half out,” the source said. “That was what was decided and foisted upon them.”

This comes as Buckingham Palace released a statement back in 2020: "As agreed in this new arrangement, they understand that they are required to step back from Royal duties, including official military appointments" and "with The Queen's blessing" would "continue to maintain their private patronages and associations."

A source close to the couple tells Daily Mail's Alison Boshoff: "They can achieve great support for charities and intend to do so. There will be more days like this going forward. For security reasons, it had the shape of a royal event but that is because, ultimately, that is who they are."

Responding to recent comments, Royal watchers took to social media to share their two cents about the Sussex plans.

They said: "There you have it. They have absolutely no intentions of stopping these pseudo-royal visits, no doubt clashing with the working royals. They have made their intentions very clear."

"They are not behaving like private citizens and a clearer distinction must be put in place," they added.

Another said: "This must be addressed with a firm hand, otherwise they will continue to flaunt royal adjacency." A third wrote: "They don't need to publicise their visits. Why don't they do what other celebrities do and visit the institutions in secret and then release the photos afterward?"