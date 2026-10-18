Miranda Kerr explains her egg-free, strict diet
Miranda Kerr clarifies why she eats bison and venison instead of eggs
Miranda Kerr follows a very specific diet, which she says is built around her own health needs and is not advice for anyone else.
The Australian model, 43, was speaking with Stellar magazine after her August appearance on Kristin Cavallari’s podcast, Let’s Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari, where she revealed she skips eggs and eats meats such as bison and venison.
Kerr said she has dealt with an inflammatory bowel condition for years, so she has to be careful about what she eats. “Certain things inflame me. That doesn’t mean it inflames everyone,” she said.
Kerr said her four children don’t eat the way she does. “My kids are not eating bison, but I am because that’s what is working for me,” she said. She added that putting her health first helps her do her best as a mother, at work and as a friend.
She also admitted that giving up eggs hasn’t been easy. “I really did enjoy eggs. I miss eggs,” she said. She stressed that people should be honest about what works for them, since it may not work for everyone else.
On the podcast, Kerr also revealed she has taken noni juice since she was 13. She has a 30ml shot every morning and gives some to her youngest child. She follows it with a homemade marshmallow leaf tea, which she says is good for her gut lining.
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