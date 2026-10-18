Harry Styles recalls heartbreaking moment of burying pal Liam Payne

​Harry Styles is looking back on his late pal and One Direction bandmate Liam Payne’s painful 2024 funeral in an unreleased song he debuted on Liam's second death anniversary.

​The 32-year-old singer took the stage at Madison Square Garden in New York and paid an emotional tribute to friend Liam by performing an unreleased acoustic song, titled What Is Enough which he said he wrote “about two years ago” around the time of his death.

​Harry began to sing, “Among the stars above, the friend in all those satellites. ... I’m not wise enough, but I wrote you a letter just to burn it up, and watch it rise like you’re in the sky."

​He then mentioned Liam's 2024 funeral, crooning, “I could tell you what it’s like to bury friends on a Wednesday night, gathered in the garden ’round a fire.”

​Before singing, he also recalled the time when he performed with his late friend at the same location he was standing, “I feel incredibly lucky to get to play these shows here in New York, and this building means a lot to me."

​"And two years ago today," he continued, "I lost one of those friends ... I’m sure a lot of you have been through similar things. I hope you haven’t. But really, it’s just about looking after each other."

​He added, “There are so many people who have touched my life in such special ways that I wouldn’t be here without. I’m gonna play you a song I wrote for my friend about two years ago, if that’s all right."

​For those unversed, Liam Payne passed away on October 16, 2024, at the age of 31 after he fell from the balcony of a multi-story hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

​Liam and Harry were bandmates of One Direction, which was founded in 2010 and was disbanded in 2015.

​Other One Direction members were Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson