Prince Harry enters ‘make or break’ era of King Charles’ life with Meghan Markle

The Harry and Meghan saga has gone from being a battle of who holds out the longest, to a ‘race against time’ and the entire issue just got a pretty bad verdict from a well-placed royal commentator.

This commentator shared their thoughts, pretty candidly too and added a breakdown about where the Sussexes’ salvation allegedly stands.

The expert in question is Ms Ingrid Seward, and as part of a new piece for The Sun, she attempted to highlight how fast things are changing for King Charles—a man who is still facing his own mortality in the form of cancer treatment. Moreover, her piece not only brought out what the King’s hopes are, but also his desires and a warning too.

It began by saying, “King Charles wants to see his grandchildren and get to know them.” But added, “if this window is missed due to the busy monarch’s full diary, a golden opportunity will be lost.”

Ms Seward was also less hopeful about Harry’s motivations at large, towards the King and admitted, “cynics might suggest that by cosying up to Charles and Camilla, they hope to regain the favour they once enjoyed. Or is it something more?”

Still, despite apprehension she did admit, “I think not. Harry is -famously impulsive and wears his heart on his sleeve.” Still, “it is undeniable that Harry and Meghan need some royal gold dust to rub off on them if they are to remain ¬relevant,” she also said.

Only near the end did her actual advice come to the surface. Advice that could ‘make or break’ Prince Harry’s hopes for getting his children a good relationship with their grandfather.

Rumour has it, “that means being seen to be on good terms not just with Charles, but crucially with Camilla, too. She is the key to the King’s mood and will be instrumental in how he treats his errant son and daughter-in-law.” Yet above all, “this is a ­meeting of the heart. Charles is, after all, a grandfather, and bonding with his family is crucial to him.”