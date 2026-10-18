Zac Efron’s eco-conscious life in Australia after stepping back from Hollywood
Zac Efron is building his dream home in Australia away from the spotlight
Zac Efron has stepped back from the Hollywood spotlight and built a very different life in Australia. The actor turns 39 on Sunday, October 18.
Efron still makes movies, but has moved his personal life far from Hollywood. He first moved to Byron Bay in early 2020, during the pandemic. He later bought a 128-hectare property and sold his Los Angeles home.
He is now working with Dutch-Australian designer Joost Bakker on an eco-conscious home he calls “FutureCave.”
According to the Australian Financial Review, it sits in a small area called Tomewin, near the New South Wales and Queensland border, about an hour’s drive from Byron Bay.
Efron told the paper last December why he picked Bakker. “Every time I go to Joost’s I have a sense of ‘this is actually what I want in life,’” he said. He added that Russell Crowe told him buying land in Australia was a good idea, and that Crowe is very proud of doing it himself.
Efron has spoken openly before about struggling with anxiety and burnout during his career. In his 2020 Netflix series Down to Earth with Zac Efron, he said Hollywood is “not a place conducive to living a long, happy, mentally sound life.”
-
Prince Harry enters ‘make or break’ era of King Charles’ life with Meghan Markle
-
Harry Styles recalls heartbreaking moment of burying pal Liam Payne
-
Miranda Kerr explains her egg-free, strict diet
-
Billy Ray Cyrus dodges Elizabeth Hurley engagement question
-
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘might not end up coming back’
-
Carrot Top makes first public statement after alleged suicide attempt
-
Halle Berry ‘flies into rage’ amid custody battle with ex husband
-
Jenny McCarthy claims Tom Cruise had an agenda for her and Jim Carrey
-
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are warned not to ‘undo’ their Nottingham success
-
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle half-in half-out arrangements ‘foisted upon them’
-
Katie Holmes 'looked like a deer in headlights' during Tom Cruise marriage, claims friend
-
Jenna Dewan and Val Chmerkovskiy suffer major setback in 'DWTS'