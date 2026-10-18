Meghan Markle finally answers snub by Guy Ritchie's series ‘The Gentlemen’

Meghan Markle has finally spoken out, via pals it seems, and now insight has come out regarding the snub she faced by Guy Ritchie's series The Gentlemen.

According to Meg’s pal, she was “used” by Netflix some say, that too in order to ensure the next series goes off without a hitch.

The accusation has hit the entire streaming giant and the Daily Mail’s exact words were, “The streaming service has been accused by sources close to the Duchess of Sussex of revealing her potential involvement with the black comedy series to boost its publicity.”

As for what her pals have said—the points mentioned go as far as to say that the show wasn’t “as good as the first season” but since they had “already commissioned a third” Meghan got “used” to help promote it.

The conversation didn’t conclude before the source said, “it's the oldest marketing trick in the book: get a big name to read a script, then leak that you're ‘in conversation’ with them when, in reality, nothing is particularly far along”

Their actual ending words were that it, “left a bit of a sour taste in the Sussex camp's mouth”.

The sordid reaction was also shared by Riches too, albeit allegedly. According to The Sun, the director’s response to chatter was “Really? Not a chance.”

As for the insider’s actual words, it’s been said, “Robert is an industry icon, and Theo [James] himself made it clear he wanted him part of the cast. Meghan, though, is now out of contention. There was a meeting, but it’s been decided she won’t be part of the cast.”