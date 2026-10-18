'Iron Fist' star Finn Jones explains how 'Game of Thrones' fans differ from Marvel fans

Finn Jones explains how 'Game of Thrones' fans differ from Marvel fans

Being part of both Game of Thrones and the Marvel world, Finn Jones has an analysis on what's the major difference between the fans of the two franchises.

​Speaking to People at New York Comic Con earlier this month, the actor, who plays the role of Loras Tyrell in Game of Thrones and Danny Rand in Marvel's Iron Fist, articulated his observation.

​“The first thing that comes to mind is Game of Thrones fans are European and Marvel fans are American," Jones shared. "That’s kind of how I see it."

​He further added, "When I go to Europe, they’re really more into Game of Thrones and over here they’re more into Marvel.”

​But there isn’t “a grand difference” between them, Jones admitted.

Jones rose to fame following his starring in Game of Thrones for six seasons from 2011 to 2016.

​In 2017, he debuted in Marvel as the titular superhero and reprised his role in The Defenders and Luke Cage.

​The actor is all set to once again play his character in the third and final season of Daredevil: Born Again.

​Elsewhere during the conversation, Jones confessed his love for comic art, noting, "What I would say is comic book people are more visually imaginative because it’s all about the image and the visual which creates the story in their imagination."

​The 38-year-old actor continued, “There are stories that you can only get through in the panel. I think people tend to think comic books are for dumb people, but it’s so not true.

​"The visual language that appears in comic books is incredible," he remarked.