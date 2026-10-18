Tyler Perry moves to Puerto Rico in 2027

Tyler Perry has bought a mansion in Puerto Rico for more than $30 million, about a month after saying he plans to move there and slow down.

Perry, 57, recently closed on the 14,475-square-foot home, which sits on nearly 1.4 acres, per TMZ and People confirmed it.

The five-bedroom, 10-bathroom house was built in 2021 and is in a gated community. It has a movie theater, an open-concept kitchen, a pool and a gym.

TMZ reported that Perry plans to keep working while he lives there. Sources told the outlet he will open a production office and film projects on the island.

Perry teased last month that he would move at the start of 2027 to spend more time with his son, Aman, 11. “I’m pulling back a whole lot,” he said on Today with Jenna & Sheinelle in September.

“Getting older [inspired this]. It’s time to slow down a bit, enjoy more time with my son and just take it all in.”

That same month, Perry listed his 24,592-square-foot Beverly Hills mansion for $57 million.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also lived there for a few months in 2020, while stepping back from their senior royal roles.

He also owns a home in Atlanta near Tyler Perry Studios, a private island in the Bahamas, and a home in Jackson, Wyo., which he listed for $39.5 million in June.