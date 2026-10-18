'Harry Potter' star Gary Oldman recalls eating 17 bowls of noodles for a single scene

Gary Oldman, famed for his role as Harry Potter's godfather, revealed that he ended up eating 17 bowls of noodles in a day just to get a perfect single scene in Slow Horses.

The 68-year-old actor, who plays the role of a junk lover in the spy thriller, shared that his nightmare scene was when cameras were filming long shots and close-ups, while he had to repeatedly eat bowl after bowl to avoid "continuity issues."

Speaking on the Stepping Through Film podcast, the Oscar winner shared, “There is nothing worse than doing something and you're in a medium or a wide shot and you've worked a piece of action - whether it's a cigarette or a coffee, a drink or something - and then when they come in to shoot tighter you're locked into it."

Gary explained, “Initially in the rehearsal you're finding where you can chew and speak and eat. Because Lamb is an eater of junk food - he's not a gourmet by any stretch of the imagination - but he's an eater so you eat.”

Gary Oldman as Sirus Black in 'Harry Potter'

He continued, “But you do have to work out eventually when and how you're shoving it in."

Recalling the scene with his costar and hotly-tipped new James Bond favourite, he noted, “I had a whole scene in season two with the noodles with Jack Lowden in that restaurant."

"That was the same working out when you eat," Gary shared.

He exclaimed, “I ate 17 bowls of noodles that day."