Meghan Markle, Harry's strong reaction comes to light over 'misleading' phrase

Prince Harry is the son of the King, he is still a member of the royal family

A friend of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry has shared their strong reaction as they are being called ‘former royals.’

Speaking to the Sunday Times, the friend has revealed Meghan and Harry’s reaction saying, “It's misleading to call them 'former royals'.”

The friend said the couple are not in favour of the phrase 'working members of the royal family', and believe it is a 'lazy' definition.

The close insider said, "'Working members of the royal family' is a really lazy phrase. He hates it, she hates it.

"They are not 'working' for the institution but they are members of the royal family and they work. Their days are built around their family life and their work. She's running a business seven days a week."

Moreover, the insider said, "Things like Nottingham aren't done in the name of the institution or the crown, but Harry is the son of the King, he is still a member of the royal family, he's just not a member of the institution.”

“It's misleading to call them 'former royals'. It has an impact on how they're perceived and the way people talk about them."

The reaction of Meghan and Harry has been revealed after they appeared together in public on Thursday for the first time since they made a surprise return to Britain, revisiting the city where they made their maiden joint official engagement nine years ago.