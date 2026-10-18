'Heartbreaking': King Charles seeks Princess Anne, Duchess Sophie's help

King Charles "does not want to pass on without seeing his sons reunite in some way."

The royal insiders have revealed that King Charles has made an emotional appeal to his sister Princess Anne and sister-in-law Duchess Sophie for sons Prince William and Harry.

According to a report by the Radar Online, the insiders have revealed that the monarch is said to be hoping William and Harry will reconcile before his death, as concern over the brothers' estrangement grows amid the monarch's cancer battle.

The close sources have said King Charles wants William and Harry to appear together publicly while he is still alive, even if their private disagreements remain unresolved.

In this regard, the source said the King is seeking help from Anne and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh.

The palace source claimed: "Charles regards the brothers' continued separation as damaging to family relationships and the monarchy's public image – and it is heartbreaking for him to see.

"He does not want to pass on without seeing his sons reunite in some way."

The fresh claims came amid reports King Charles wants to “heal the rift” between Prince William and Harry with a service to honor their late mother, Princess Diana.

The 30th anniversary of Princess Diana is next August — and the King has “raised no objection” to a Thanksgiving service for his ex-wife, per the report.

Meanwhile, the insiders have also revealed that Kate Middleton and some other senior royals are ready to help King Charles.