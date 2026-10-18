John Cena gets honest about feeling like 'oddball' for not wanting kids

John Cena admitted that he does not feel the need to become a father just because others think he would be good at it.

During a recent chat on Trevor Noah's What Now? podcast, the 49-year-old wrestler-turned-actor gave a detailed explanation on why he has no plans to have children.

Cena began “Just because someone thinks I would be good at something, is that reason enough to do it? It is not a commitment where if four months in I’m like, ‘You know, this wasn’t my thing.’”

The WWE star, who has always been vocal about his decision of not wanting children, even discussed it with his now wife, Shay Shariatzadeh, on the very first date.

Cena also shared how having time for himself has helped him grow as a person and maintain a healthy relationship.

“It’s the time without those commitments that have led me to be who I am,” he said, explaining that he and his wife trust and respect each other’s independence.

However, the retired wrestler admitted that his choice sometimes makes him feel “oddball” because most people want to have children.

Cena shared, “The thing that makes this question so difficult is I’m on the wrong side of the math. Everybody has kids. Well, that’s not necessarily true, but a majority of the folks do."

He further added, “They aspire to, so, because I don’t want to, ‘I’m an oddball.’ … I just want to choose to be over here in my lane in life, and I understand that that is not the majority. Living in that small bracket, you have to answer a lot of questions, and that’s OK.”

For those unversed, Cena and Shay tied the knot in 2020.