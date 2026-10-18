‘Selfish, entitled and ruthless’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle mark a new low

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just become an even more dangerous kind of attacker. One that not only threatens a cancer-stricken King with the title of ‘unfeeling dinosaur’ for all intents and purposes.

For those unversed with where this all came from, the person responsible for this clapback is none other than royal commentator Sarah Vine.

She believes the King’s ability to solider on despite cancer, yet getting overlooked as a Brit with a ‘stiff upper lip’ is nothing short of awful.

So much so that a series of accusatory titles were launched against the Sussexes in her most recent piece for the Daily Mail.

According to the piece she wrote, “they are selfish, entitled and entirely ruthless when it comes to pursuing their own aims – again, as repeatedly demonstrated.”

In her mind this “that is what makes the Sussexes so dangerous” she added. “In our shallow social media age, where success is measured in clicks and likes, and old-fashioned values such as hard work and resilience are increasingly worthless, the Duke and Duchess, with their whingeing and blaming everyone else, are perfectly in tune with the prevailing culture of victimhood.”

Her accusatory remarks didn’t end before she pointed out one of the saddest parts. In Ms Vine’s eyes, “the Sussexes, and Meghan in particular, are described as ‘brave’ for speaking about mental health issues, while a man in his 70s who shows up, without fail, every day while undergoing treatment for cancer is characterised as some kind of unfeeling dinosaur.”