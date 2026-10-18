Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'defying' King Charles?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry were surprised to see a letter sent on behalf of King Charles

Angela Levin, a royal expert and major critic of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, has alleged that the royal couple are ‘defying’ King Charles after their close friend made shocking claims.

Royal expert Roya Nikkhah, citing the friend of Meghan and Harry, has reported, “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex “hate” the phrase “working members of the royal family”, believing it to be a “lazy” definition of royal duty.

“They are members of the royal family and they work,”’ say friends. Views that won’t help ease tensions with the royal family.”

Reacting to it, Angela said, “They are defying the King trying to pretend they have been taken back into the Royal family and can now do whatever they want. Disgusting.”

Last month, King Charles issued a letter to clarify Harry and Meghan royal status in Britain.

The letter was issued after a “number of requests” for clarity about Meghan and Harry following their return. It was issued by the Lord Chamberlain, Lord Benyon, at the King’s direction and was also shared with the Duke of Sussex’s team.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess had said they were surprised to see a letter sent on behalf of King Charles clarifying that Harry and Meghan remained non-working royals.

The spokesperson said the couple, who have recently moved back to the UK, "were a little surprised not to have been told about this in advance".