Zach Bryan explains changing perspective on sobriety: ‘I had a problem’

Zach Bryan feels more creatively fulfilled after giving up alcohol.

The 30-year-old music star has opened up about his sobriety journey, revealing what led him to quit alcohol.

Zach said on his YouTube channel, "I always thought sobriety was a joke because it’s people who couldn’t control themselves celebrating not being able to control themselves. When I was drinking a lot, I thought, ‘Why can’t you control yourself?’ I never realised I had a problem."

He recognised the extent of his drinking issues amid a month-long motorcycle trip from New York to Los Angeles.

The musician, who originally intended to share the journey with friends, spent much of his time drinking alone in bars.

"I was stopping at all these bars and drinking myself to sleep. Waking up every morning, getting on my motorcycle thinking I was on some sort of soul journey,” the Pink Skies singer recalled.

Zach's ultimate turning point arrived in Seattle, where he contemplated whether the effort of his trip was even worth it.

He explained, "After all this beautiful scenery, all these nights, all these bars I’ve been to, all this s*** that I’ve done, I was at this Pilot truck stop right outside of Seattle. I’ll never forget this for as long as I live.”

"I go into this Pilot and I grab a 40 Budweiser and I’m sitting on the curb with my motorcycle in front of me. I’m drinking [the beer] and I’m thinking ‘What the hell was all that worth? Why did I do any of that? I feel emptier than when I left,’" the musician expressed.

He subsequently quit drinking and he believes that it's helped his music career stating that he's rediscovered his love of songwriting.

"Quitting drinking has been really great. I’ve had a lot of fun. I enjoy writing again, I haven’t felt [like this] since I was 17. I feel like a kid again. I wake up and I’m ready to go, I want to jump in the pond. I want to play with the dog. I want to do everything,” Zach Bryan detailed of how his life changed after quitting alcohol.