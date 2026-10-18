Meghan Markle, Prince Harry hold secret talks with Sarah Ferguson for major reason

"Private discussions have taken place between Harry, Meghan Markle and Sarah"

The royal insiders have revealed that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have approached Sarah Ferguson, and private discussions have taken place among them.

The Radar Online, citing the royal sources, has reported that King Charles younger son is in talks to recruit the former Duchess of York for a documentary about his late mother, Princess Diana.

Harry is said to be exploring a television project marking the 30th anniversary of Diana's passing in August 1997.

The close insider said, "Private discussions have taken place between Harry, Meghan Markle and Sarah about her potential involvement in the proposed production of a film about Diana's death.

"Harry knows Ferguson's decades of experience inside the royal establishment could provide a perspective rarely offered by those who knew Diana personally, and he knows it would generate huge publicity if she appeared."

Moreover, the source has said Sarah's potential involvement in any film on Diana would ‘attract huge attention’ because of her longstanding association with the royal household and her own experiences outside its official structures.

The fresh claims came days after Sarah rejected tell-all speculation as expert says discretion is ‘only hope’ for future with family.

"She is not writing a personal memoir," representatives for Sarah said in a statement to People.

Recently, royal expert Hilary Fordwich warned Sarah that she is "already persona-non-grata in aristocratic circles" and will be "weary" of making any decisions that will "put her daughters and grandchildren at risk of being ousted completely from the royal family."