Prince Harry exposes how fickle people are by taking a shot at the King: ‘They go beyond the pale’

Prince Harry exposes how fickle people are with one shot at the King: ‘They go beyond the pale’

Something has just turned the media, and the public on its head, and it’s been penned by royal commentator Sarah Vine.

In her view, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Nottingham tour didn’t just turn into an eyesore for the royals, allegedly. Instead, it went ‘beyond the pale’ and attacked the King, despite its subtle impact.

The commentator put pen to paper for a piece for the Daily Mail, but it got pretty candid right off the bat. Not only did it describe the Sussex’s actions as incendiary towards a monarch who carries on despite cancer.

But also pointed out how differently the world views a cancer-stricken man in his 70’s performing his duties, compared to a young couple who returned to a country, the wife disliked after six years.

In her view, “there is a grim inevitability to all this. For the King and, by extension, Prince William, this is everything they’ve been dreading since the moment the Sussexes blindsided them by announcing their return to Blighty.”

She described their walk-about as a visual representation of two people, who are now “unencumbered by protocol” or, “for that matter, the slightest sense of propriety,” because in their tour, Harry and Meghan have figurately “parked their tanks firmly on the King’s lawn.”

She also said, “they clearly intend to be the cooler, groovier royal alternative – and given how fickle people are, there is a good chance they will succeed.”

Before actually concluding though she went completely candid and as part of her admission she said, “to many, it’s true, these two nouveau royals seem beyond the pale. They understand nothing of the constitutional meaning of the Crown, as they have repeatedly demonstrated, and are as far removed as anyone could be from the legacy of Queen Elizabeth II, whose life was all about duty. They are selfish, entitled and entirely ruthless when it comes to pursuing their own aims – again, as repeatedly demonstrated.”