Khloe Kardashian reveals if she ‘can handle’ more kids after years of celibacy

Khloe Kardashian doesn't know if she has the "bandwidth" to expand her family.

The 42-year-old reality TV star already has True, eight, and Tatum, four, with ex-partner Tristan Thompson but Khloe has downplayed the possibility of having another child.

Khloe, who has been celibate for nearly five years now, said on The Kardashians, "I do believe every girl needs a sister. I personally would love another daughter. But also, I’m getting older and it’s a lot. I don’t know if this is something I can handle."

The TV personality explained that her "ideal" situation is for her to "be with someone else and not necessarily have kids with that person."

Khloe, who has frozen embryos in storage, further stated, "I don't want me and my husband to have kids, and then my kids feel, 'Oh, we're not as important because their daddy lives in this house'. I don't want to cause a lot of disruption within my household because I love the way it is."

Despite this, Khloe has some specific baby names in mind, just in case she ever does decide to have another baby.

She explained, "I actually love the name, so I think I want to use this name if I ever do it: Tyla. Tyla, True, Tatum — how cute!"

Meanwhile, Khloe previously insisted she doesn't feel "ashamed" of her turbulent love life and said on her Khloe in Wonderland podcast back in 2025, "I've chosen to not [date] - and because I genuinely don't want to.”

However, she remains open to the idea of finding love and settling down with someone.

Khloe Kardashian, who was married to Lamar Odom between 2009 and 2016, explained previously, "If I meet someone in two months, two years and I fall in love, great, but I'm not actively on the dating scene, searching for someone, and I'm so happy. I feel so fulfilled."