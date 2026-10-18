'You Can See Everything' box office debut shocks Hollywood

You Can See Everything, a documentary about now-in-jail Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, raked in $15 million on opening weekend.



Such a staggering figure put the documentary ahead of and in front of initial expectations of observers – that is, reportedly around $8 million – while turning it into one of the biggest documentary debuts in over two decades.

Directed by Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim, the A24 film drew from only 855 theatres, compared to 3,575 cinemas for Street Fighter, which opened with $30 million domestically.

Beyond the documentary's strong performance, the person it is based on, Holmes, is in jail for her infamous Theranos fraud.

But behind bars, she communicated with the public through her social media.

Her account on X previously carried her messages, some of which she wrote herself, while her team and family members posted others.

Her bio on her account sums up the arrangement: “mostly my words, posted by others."

That, however, is now changing. Holmes said she will pen some of the posts herself.

Elizabeth Holmes shares changes to how she communicates to the public behind bars.

To make her posts distinctive, she will add '-EAH' at the end, which means "written personally by Elizabeth Holmes".

Those posts her team and family members write will not include her signature.

In her first post, meanwhile, after introducing the new system, she aired a highly personal message.

“I was silenced for a long time. And then imprisoned. I am fighting to prove my innocence and come home to my babies and the love of my life," she wrote.

Holmes continued, "I have now been imprisoned for 1,216 endless days and nights. During that time, as we fight for freedom, my loved ones have helped manage my account."

Referring to her partner, she said, "Billy is one of the people carrying that responsibility for me. He fights fiercely for me and our family."

"I love him beyond space and time. Starting now, all posts in my own words will be marked -EAH. Posts without that signature are from the team managing this account," she noted.

Holmes was sentenced to 11 years and three months in prison for fraud in 2022.

She will transfer to a halfway house in 2027, and her expected release is set for 2030, which is nearly four years earlier than her original sentence due to her good conduct.