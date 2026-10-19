Prince Harry, Meghan Markle branded ‘sad’ over ‘reviving birthright’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are mocked for trying to get back into the Royal fold.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who recently paid a visit to Nottingham, are called out for trying hard to revive their former charm,

Writing in The Sun, royal author Ingrid Seward said: “It was almost sad to see the once-burnished couple trying so hard to reignite the position that was Harry’s by birthright and Meghan’s by marriage — a position they tossed aside and traded for the allure of American celebrity and cash. Now, they have swapped the azure skies of California for the streets of Nottingham and a curious crowd of onlookers.

“What, some might ask, are they trying to achieve? Cynics might suggest that by cosying up to Charles and Camilla, they hope to regain the favour they once enjoyed. Or is it something more?

She noted: “I think not. Harry is famously impulsive and wears his heart on his sleeve. Still, it is undeniable that Harry and Meghan need some royal gold dust to rub off on them if they are to remain relevant.”

According to a new report, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex realised that they went too far with the royal family following their infamous exit in 2020.

Now, they have returned to the UK for an extended period; the couple is planning to apologise especially for their bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview and Archie's skin colour remark