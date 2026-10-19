Matt Willis shares his regret related to late friend Amy Winehouse

Matt Willis is opening up about regrets he has concerning his late friend Amy Winehouse, who died in 2011 at 27.

Willis, 43, grew up in London with Winehouse, and the two attended the Sylvia Young drama school.

"It hit me like a ton of bricks, I had a lot of guilt. I loved her so much, we were really close," Sunday People quoted the Busted star.

"When she died I was clean. I hadn’t seen her for a while because I had to remove myself from everyone, from places that were dangerous, and then she died."

He went on, "And I felt some guilt about that because I was like “I had something to pass on to you,” and I didn’t get the chance to do that."

He has said they once shared a kiss but were really good mates. As Willis struggled with addiction, he stepped away from her to get clean before his wedding to Emma Willis.

Following Winestone's death in 2011, Willis wondered whether he should have tried to help his friend.

‘She wouldn’t have listened, but I always think: “Would she, if I’d really tried?’” That’s a big regret for me.’