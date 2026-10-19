Kaia Gerber mourns late brother Presley in tear jerking post

Kaia Gerber is paying a tribute to her late brother, Presley, in a heartbreaking post.

The 25-year-old model turned to her Instagram on Sunday to pay homage to her brother who died in September.

In her Instagram caption, the model said:“I love you the bluest, to the moon and back and back again, forever big brother.”

“Prez, I don’t have the words, and maybe the tiny mercy is that we didn’t need them all along. Words fail and words subtract and words summarize and words always lack truth. And how naive of me to believe that language could transcend grief,” Kaia wrote.

“I’ve read all of the books and I have none of the answers. My articulation is no match against this, the magnitude of losing you. I am, quite literally, down on my f****** knees,” she continued. “You know how much I loved being your sister. It has always been, and will forever be, my favorite thing about myself.”

“I came into this world with a white-knuckle grip around you. I had more love for you than I knew what to do with. and now that it has nowhere obvious to go, I’m certain it’s going to swallow me whole,” added Kaia.

then said, “You believed — always believed — in people. You met cruelty not with anger, but with confusion. And curiosity. You believed people were inherently good because, Presley, you are inherently good.”

“And somehow, through all of it, I got to be your sister, your lucky eternal witness, watching you do the most hard-core, heavy metal thing anyone can do: you stayed soft,” she added.

said, “Now I’m left wondering what I could possibly be taught in your absence, and I keep thinking about how when we were little, I got scared before getting my ears pierced, so you went first. You always went first. But when I held the earring they took from your body, all I could think was: that belongs to you. And I really f****** wish you hadn’t gone first this time.”

Continued Kaia, “To say loving you was the easiest thing in the world would imply that it required any effort at all. I was born loving you. I will die loving you. There was never anything else. I am learning how to love you when I cannot see you. How to tell you something without picking up my phone to call you. How to be your sister in a world that I can’t reach for you in. Idon’t know how to do that yet.”