Cindy Crawford's family pens emotional tribute weeks after Presley Gerber's death
The trio in the family of Presley Gerber remembered him in an emotional post on social media
Presley Gerber, who died at age 27, last month left his family in shock. Now, his family, including his mother Cindy Crawford, has broken her silence.
In a post on Instagram, the family wrote, “We are beyond heartbroken to lose our beloved son and brother.”
“We feel so blessed to have had Presley in our lives for 27 years. He is a sweet, beautiful soul who loved and is loved, now and forever,” the statement read.
“We are so proud of how he showed up in the world, with kindness and vulnerability.”
The trio noted, “We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support from so many who know and love our family and even strangers who feel our pain. Til we meet again our sweet boy. We love you forever, Mom, Dad and Kaia."
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