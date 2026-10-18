Meghan Markle sparks a £28,000 panic: 'They don't have a luxury that most royals enjoy'

Meghan Markle’s outfits, their Cotswolds home, their rumored house hunting, their mansion in Montecito and even Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s schooling have never been in the limelight more than they are right now. Not only because the couple seems intent on spending like the royals they are, but also because they left the Royal Family for more ‘financial freedom’.

However, with them now back, the spotlight is even brighter, and the answer comes from a well placed source.

In their eyes, nothing that Prince Harry rakes in can cover the extravagance with which they live. Earlier it was claimed that Harry never stops his wife from going above and beyond. But that’s mainly because “they do consider themselves royalty, and in fairness, Harry is a Prince, so they can’t really go around looking like regular people,” a source admitted, during their chat with Closer.

As part of their public call out of the Duchess they even said, “Meghan definitely does not. Just look at the amount she spends on clothes and going out, it can run into thousands every week.”

Even the price tag on Meghan’s clothes while she ate with Malala became a huge talking point because it all calculated to upwards of £28,000 (£1,700 satin trousers, £7,000 bag, a £1,700 coat, a £630 sweatshirt, and a £795 pair of shoes.)

Near the end the insider even said, “unlike the other royals, they don't have the luxury of having their day-to-day expenses covered, and there's tremendous pressure to keep up appearances and maintain the sort of lifestyle that's expected of them if they want to mix with the upper echelons of society and live up to their image.”