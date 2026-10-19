Meghan Markle ‘sour’ after being used as marketing gimmick

Meghan Markle is upset after being used for publicity by The Gentlemen.



The Duchess of Sussex, who was briefly said to be a part of the new season of the series, was actually used as a marketing gimmick for promotions.

A source tells reveals as per Meghan Markle’s friends: "Some people in her camp feel she was used to help promote season two, because they knew it wasn't as good as the first season and had already commissioned a third [series]," a source told The Telegraph.

The source went on to add: "It's the oldest marketing trick in the book: get a big name to read a script, then leak that you're 'in conversation' with them when, in reality, nothing is particularly far along.

"The whole thing left a bit of a sour taste in the Sussex camp’s mouth. Needless to say, Netflix got what it wanted: huge viewing figures for season two and a lot of publicity."

"Everything is beginning to fit in place and shooting the whole thing at a major UK studio is actually a smart financial move as well as being convenient for Meghan," a source said.

The source went on to add: "It's way too soon to say if a Suits reunion would reignite an entire new series, but that’s clearly the hope of Patrick and several of the show's other leading cast members."