Mike Tindall spills Prince William nickname ‘that will land him in trouble’

Mike Tindall spills cheeky nicknames the Royal Family give each other.



The former rugby player and son-in-law of Princess Anne, reveals a hilarious pet name he has given Prince William.

Speaking to Rugby League legend Rob Burrow alongside wife Zara Tindall, Mike shared: "For the Prince of Wales, he is known as One Pint Willy. He is known to me as One Pint Willy because he is not the best of drinkers, coming from a sport where it is built on the social aspect and a couple of beers being sunk quite often.

"That is one I will definitely give away for the Prince of Wales."

Zara Tindall then quipped: "Oh my god. You are in so much trouble."

Speaking of himself and Zara, Mike said: "We basically call each other munchkins a lot. I don't know why that started but it has stuck. I will let Zara decide whether she wants to give away what I am down in her phone as.." And later in the chat, Zara only revealed: "He is in my phone as something else and it ends with kitten."

The daughter and son-in-law of Princess Anne, who have a close friendship with Prince William and Kate Middleton, bring the right flavour to the Royal mix.

"They're not working royals and, to be frank, they don't want to be," Mr Harrold revealed.

Speaking on behalf of Smooth Spins, he said: "They've got a good set-up at the moment, and I can't see that changing from an official point."

Mr Harrold added: "It shows the family in a really good light, and shows off a very 'normal' and modern side that we don't always get to see with the senior members of The Firm."

"Whenever they do interviews or celebrity appearances, they go down a storm, and the King and Prince William are well aware of this," Mr Harrold added, noting that the royals would be "daft" not to make the absolute most of the Tindalls' soaring public appeal.

He said: "I imagine they will be a key part of Easter and Christmas celebrations for years to come."