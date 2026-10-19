Prince Harry, Meghan think ‘working members of royal family’ is lazy phrase

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hate the phrase working members of the royal family.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have recently returned after a successful trip to Nottingham, want to brand themselves as members of the Royal family who work despite not being part of the institution.

"'Working members of the royal family' is a really lazy phrase," a friend of the couple told The Sunday Times. "He hates it, she hates it.

"They are not 'working' for the institution but are members of the royal family and they work. Their days are built around their family life and their work. She's running a business seven days a week."

The friend continued: "Things like Nottingham aren't done in the name of the institution or the crown, but Harry is the son of the King, he is still a member of the royal family, he's just not a member of the institution. It's misleading to call them 'former royals'.

"It has an impact on how they're perceived and the way people talk about them,” they noted.

According to a new report, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex realised that they went too far with the royal family following their infamous exit in 2020.

Now, they have returned to the UK for an extended period; the couple is planning to apologise especially for their bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview and Archie's skin colour remark