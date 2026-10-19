Dylan Sprouse celebrates Barbara Palvin's first Victoria's Secret show after birth: 'I'm amazed'
Dylan Sprouse shares sweet reaction to Barbara Palvin's postpartum runway return
Dylan Sprouse is a proud husband of Barbara Palvin, who walked for the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion show on the 6th week of her postpartum.
Barbara, who tied the knot with Dylan in 2023, gave birth to their daughter in September, and on October 18, the newly minted mom graced Victoria’s Secret's star-studded runway show in Los Angeles.
And Dylan, Barbara's No. 1 fan, showered praises over his wife on the pink carpet of the event.
He told Zanna Roberts Rassi, the Wildmen podcaster, that she worked "hard as heck” to prepare for her walk after they welcomed daughter, Sylvia, via People.
“I’m amazed by how she’s able to compose herself and do it every time,” Dylan gushed.
He further shared, “She doesn’t tell me the order of things or how it goes down. She surprises me kind of. Sometimes I see her looks, like I’ve seen her looks before, but I’m really excited to see what it’s going to be this year.”
The doting father also gave a rare insight into his fatherhood journey, revealing that the newborn "already" smiles on his dad's jokes.
“So, I’m officially in, dude,” Dylan added.
Dylan also raved about Barbara's return on October 16 before she hit the runway in a light pink look.
He took to his Instagram Stories and said, “Proud of my missus, jumping right into the vs fashion show post birth. Built different."
“I don’t know where you find the energy but damn!" he added.
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