Dylan Sprouse celebrates Barbara Palvin's first Victoria's Secret show after birth: 'I'm amazed'

Dylan Sprouse is a proud husband of Barbara Palvin, who walked for the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion show on the 6th week of her postpartum.

​Barbara, who tied the knot with Dylan in 2023, gave birth to their daughter in September, and on October 18, the newly minted mom graced Victoria’s Secret's star-studded runway show in Los Angeles.

​And Dylan, Barbara's No. 1 fan, showered praises over his wife on the pink carpet of the event.

​He told Zanna Roberts Rassi, the Wildmen podcaster, that she worked "hard as heck” to prepare for her walk after they welcomed daughter, Sylvia, via People.

​“I’m amazed by how she’s able to compose herself and do it every time,” Dylan gushed.

​He further shared, “She doesn’t tell me the order of things or how it goes down. She surprises me kind of. Sometimes I see her looks, like I’ve seen her looks before, but I’m really excited to see what it’s going to be this year.”

​The doting father also gave a rare insight into his fatherhood journey, revealing that the newborn "already" smiles on his dad's jokes.

​“So, I’m officially in, dude,” Dylan added.

​Dylan also raved about Barbara's return on October 16 before she hit the runway in a light pink look.

He took to his Instagram Stories and said, “Proud of my missus, jumping right into the vs fashion show post birth. Built different."

​“I don’t know where you find the energy but damn!" he added.