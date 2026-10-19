Selena Gomez reflects on her struggle to quit nicotine: 'It changed my voice'

Selena Gomez reflects on her struggle to quit nicotine

Selena Gomez is getting candid about her nicotine addiction.

The Calm Down singer took to her Instagram handle on Sunday and admitted that vaping has permanently changed her voice.

“I’m not gonna be able to change my voice,” said Selena. “I vaped nicotine a lot.”

“Nicotine is so hard to quit, and I think I just wanted to say, if you’re going through it or if you’re even trying to vape, it’s just not worth it,” the 34-year-old songstress continued.

“It’s so stupid. It changed my voice,” she reiterated. “So if you guys don’t like listening to my voice, that’s totally understandable. I don’t mind. Just don’t listen to it.”

The Only Murders in the Building actress then admitted that her journey to quit vaping has been "really hard."

“I just hope I can keep it up,” Selene said before telling her fans, “If you are going through something, you can get through it too.”

The singer's post comes just months after she has addressed speculation about how her voice has altered over the years.

During an Instagram Live session in December, Selena responded to a fan question about her voice by saying, “I’ve gotten this question a few times. The voice thing.”

“Sometimes things happen,” she added. “I get weird. My throat kind of swells inside sometimes. That’s all.”