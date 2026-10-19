Russell Brand's wife breaks silence on her court appearance

Russell Brand's wife, Laura Brand, has spoken out after media reports called her a “mystery woman.”

Laura, 39, spoke in a video posted to her husband’s X account early on Sunday, joking about the label as the two have been married for seven years—calling it the “eye of a storm” feeling outside court.

“When you get out of car, there are people taking your picture, paparazzi, press, reporters, onlookers,” she said. She told Russell she is fascinated by storms. When one hits land, she said, the eye of the storm is “absolutely silent.”

Laura is the daughter of Scottish golfer and former Ryder Cup captain Bernard Gallacher. She is also the younger sister of TV presenter Kirsty Gallacher.

She grew up in Surrey and worked in restaurant and nightclub management before becoming an author and illustrator. In 2020, she released The Joy Journal for Magical Everyday Play, which grew into a lifestyle brand. She has since closed her main public social media pages.

She has stayed by her husband’s side as his case goes on. Russell, 51, was charged in April 2025 with three counts of rape, three counts of sexual assault and one count of indecent assault. He denies all the claims.

The two dated briefly in 2007 and got back together in 2015, after his 2012 divorce from Katy Perry. They married in August 2017 and have three children. Late last year, the family moved to a $1 million bungalow in Florida.