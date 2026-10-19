Gigi Hadid reveals beauty lesson she teaches daughter Khai

Gigi Hadid has revealed the beauty lesson she has passed down to her 6-year-old daughter, Khai.

“That makeup is too fancy, and it’s for special occasions and for fun,” the 31-year-old supermodel told Us Weekly on Sunday ahead of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, revealing the lesson she passed on to her daughter.

For those unaware, Gigi welcomed her daughter Kai with ex Zayn Malik in September 2020. The two were dated on and off for years before calling it quits in 2021.

Gigi further shared that her daughter loves the beloved Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

“She loves this show. She calls it the angels show,” She said of her daughter. “It’s very much the most sparkly and pink show there is. So as a 6-year-old girl, it makes sense it’s her favorite.”

Gigi made her debut in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show as a model for the first time in 2015.

Recalling her first experience, the American fashion model said that she has “gotten more confident” but thinks she’s “the same” inside.

“It’s been my dream since I was very young to do this show and I’ve been with the company for a lot of different changes," said Gigi. "I think that where we are today is so wonderful."

"It feels so good, in this company there’s a lot of women running the show and Adam Selman, who a lot of us have known and loved since early on in our careers,” she said of the brand’s chief creative officer.

Gigi added, “It’s wonderful to see him have this position in the brand. He’s just such a great creative and someone that makes us feel all really special and beautiful.”