Jason Sudeikis reflects on tearful breakup with Olivia Wilde

Jason Sudeikis has revealed the biggest lesson he learned from his breakup with Olivia Wilde.

The 51-year-old actor and comedian recently appeared on the latest episode of Talk Easy with Sam Fragoso, where he reflected on his nine-year relationship with ex-fiancée Olivia.

“I think it’s just flat-out communication,” Jason said. “I could have communicated better with how I felt, how things were making me feel [and] how things make me feel.”

“If I’m feeling a certain way and I don’t talk about it, that doesn’t make it go away,” the Ted Lasso star continued.

Following this, Jason told the host Sam that assuming someone can "read others' minds" is "unfair," adding, "Whether that person is your partner, your boss at SNL, or a line producer on a television show."

When he was asked if he could understand his and Olivia's breakup better now than five years ago, Jason responded that “It’s the old equation of heartbreak, or any variation of it, that takes half as long as the process itself … to get over something, so if it were a 10-year relationship, five years would be 20/20."

During the interview, the comedian also lauded her ex-fiancée, saying that she’s “very good” at her job.

“I’m thrilled for her, and I feel very fortunate doing what I’m supposed to be doing,” Jason said. “But going through all that has allowed me to see when other folks are going through something similar.”

For those unaware, Jason and Olivia were in a relationship from 2011 to 2020.