Andrew Tate, brother Tristan arrested once again, awaiting extradition
Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan have been arrested once again on several offences
Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan, the controversial social media influencers, were in Miami, after British prosecutors brought new charges of rape and sex trafficking against them, according to U.S. and U.K. authorities.
According to ABC News, the U.S. Marshals Service confirmed the brothers were taken into custody into Miami.
The Crown Prosecution Service said in a news release that the brothers were charged in connection with sexual offenses that involved four women, with the incidents allegedly taking place between July 2010 and August 2017.
Andrew Tate was hit with "seven further counts of rape, three counts of arranging or facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation, three counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and 19 additional charges for offences relating to indecent images of a child and extreme pornography," prosecutors said.
While Tristan Tate was charged with "with one count of sexual assault, two counts of rape and three counts of arranging or facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation," according to the CPS.
They are both awaiting extradition, according to prosecutors as a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement, "These arrests were made in accordance with the treaties and law enforcement agreements governing Justice Department extraditions.”
Attorney information for the brothers was not immediately available and are slated to make a court appearance in Florida next week, according to a law enforcement source.
Andrew and Tristan Tate’s arrests mark the latest development in a series of court cases spanning multiple countries.
The brothers were previously charged in the U.K. in May 2025 with a total of 21 counts, which included multiple counts of rape, bodily harm and human trafficking.
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