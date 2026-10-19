Nicole Kidman wants to make amends with ex Keith Urban for one big reason

Nicole Kidman wants to reconcile with her ex-husband, Keith Urban.

On Sunday, an insider spilled to Star magazine that the Big Little Lies actress, 56, is “moving on with her life,” and she “doesn’t have the patience or the energy to get bogged down in any more fighting.”

“She’s determined to achieve peace with Keith by the end of this year, so that the family can gather in Nashville and have a semblance of normalcy for Thanksgiving and Christmas,” the confidant said.

It is worth mentioning here that Nicole and Keith parted ways in September 2025 after 19 years of marriage. The two finalized their divorce in early January 2026.

According to reports, Nicole harbored "so much resentment" toward the country singer for some time. However, time can heal everything.

According to sources, the Babygirl star is ready to mend things with the Somebody Like You singer.

“She’s trying to model a mature, calm reaction to the end of this marriage for the sake of her daughters,” the insider explained.

“That doesn’t make any of this less painful for Nicole personally, but she’s good at keeping that to herself, putting on a brave face, and charging forward to face the next challenge," a tipster added.